Facebook blocked in Myanmar as resistance to coup mounts

Myanmar’s new military rulers have blocked access to Facebook amid rising resistance and calls for civil disobedience to protest the coup that ousted the elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Facebook is especially popular in Myanmar, and the government had frequently made public announcements on the social media site.

Internet users said the disruption began late Wednesday. Cellphone service provider Telenor Myanmar confirmed in a statement that mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar had received a directive from the communications ministry to temporarily block Facebook.

Telenor Myanmar, which is part of the Norwegian Telenor Group, said it would comply but was concerned that the order was a breach of human rights.

“Telecom providers in Myanmar have been ordered to temporarily block Facebook. We urge authorities to restore connectivity so that people in Myanmar can communicate with family and friends and access important information,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Suu Kyi’s political party, the National League for Democracy, and other activists in Myanmar have called for a civil-disobedience campaign to oppose the military takeover. In the vanguard are medical personnel, who have declared that they won’t work for the military government and who are highly respected for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is taxing the country’s dangerously inadequate health system.

For a second night Wednesday, residents in Yangon engaged in “noise protests,” with people banging pots and pans and honking car horns under cover of darkness.

They have also revived a song closely associated with a failed 1988 uprising against military dictatorship. Videos posted on social media showed medical personnel especially turning out to sing the song “Kabar Makyay Bu” — or “We Won’t Be Satisfied Until the End of the World” — which uses the tune of “Dust in the Wind,” a 1977 song by the U.S. rock group Kansas.

The protests appear to have received a boost from the government’s treatment of the highly popular Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other government leaders Monday. Her party said Wednesday she was being charged with possessing illegally imported walkie-talkies — believed to be used by her bodyguards — that were found in her house in the capital, Naypyitaw,

The charge allows authorities to keep her in custody until at least Feb. 15. Ousted President Win Myint is being held on a separate charge. Suu Kyi is believed to be under house arrest at her residence, where she was kept after the army detained her.

The charge against Suu Kyi carries a penalty of up to three years in prison.

Myanmar was under military rule for five decades after a 1962 coup. Suu Kyi’s last five years as leader have been the poor Southeast Asian nation’s most democratic period.