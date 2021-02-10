Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison, family says

After 1,001 days in prison, Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released Wednesday, members of her family said, ending a detention that had become a public relations millstone for the kingdom and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al-Hathloul, 31, came to prominence after defying a ban on women driving. She was in custody since May 2018, after she and more than 10 other women’s rights activists were swept up in a wide-scale security campaign targeting dissent in the kingdom. Her arrest came weeks before Bin Salman overturned the ban.

“This is the best day of my life, Loujain is in my parents’ house,” tweeted Al-Hathloul’s sister, Alia. Her other sister, Lina, tweeted a picture of Al-Hathloul smiling before a bougainvillea plant, saying she was at home.

In December, the Specialized Criminal Court in the Saudi capital Riyadh, which specifically deals with terrorism cases, sentenced Al-Hathloul to five years and eight months for what local media said were “various activities prohibited by the anti-terrorism law,” including “inciting to change the system of rule,” and seeking to serve “foreign agendas,” according to local media outlet Sabaq News.

A government spokesman later said that two years and 10 months had been suspended in addition to time already served in prison, opening the path for her to be released this week.

Though Al-Hathloul was released from prison, she nevertheless will remain on probation and is subject to a five-year travel ban that forbids her from leaving Saudi Arabia; she also is awaiting news of the appeal process, her sister Lina said Tuesday.

During the three years of her imprisonment, Al-Hathloul became a lightning rod for what critics contend are the heavy-handed abuses by Bin Salman and his intolerance for even mild-mannered opposition. Allegations that Al-Hathloul was tortured in prison by Bin Salman’s lieutenants — an accusation authorities deny— spurred global condemnation of the kingdom.

“Saudi women’s rights defender Loujain al-Hathloul should never have been imprisoned. “The supposedly ‘reformist’ Saudi crown prince jailed her for demanding her rights.” tweeted Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch, hours after Al-Hathloul’s release. “Still, let’s celebrate that she has now, at long last, been released.”

Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s Middle East research director, said Al-Hathloul’s release was long overdue.

“Nothing can make up for the cruel treatment she has suffered, nor the injustice of her imprisonment. During her time in prison she was tortured and sexually harassed, held in solitary confinement and was denied access to her family for months at a time,” Maalouf said. “Saudi Arabia’s authorities must ensure those responsible for her torture and other ill-treatment are brought to justice. They must also ensure she is not subjected to any further punitive measures such as a travel ban.”