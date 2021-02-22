Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Italian ambassador, 2 others killed in attack in Congo

United Nations peacekeepers\
United Nations peacekeepers guard the area where a U.N. convoy was attacked in Congo on Monday.
(Justin Makangara / Associated Press)
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE and NICOLE WINFIELDAssociated Press 
Share
KINSHASA, Congo — 

The Italian ambassador to Congo, an Italian carabinieri police officer and their Congolese driver were killed Monday during an attack on a United Nations convoy in an area that is home to myriad rebel groups, the Congolese Foreign Ministry and local people said.

The ambush occurred as the convoy was traveling from Goma, Congo’s eastern regional capital, to visit a World Food Program school-feeding project in Rutshuru, the U.N. agency said in a statement.

The WFP said it was seeking information from local authorities because the ambush occurred on a road that had previously been cleared for travel without security escorts.

Luca Attanasio, Italy’s ambassador to the country since 2017, carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver were killed. Other members of the convoy were injured, WFP said.

Advertisement

The attack occurred in the territory of Nyiragongo, in North Kivu, the same area where two Britons were kidnapped by unidentified armed men in 2018, said Mambo Kaway, president of a local civil society group.

“There were five people aboard the vehicle, including the Italian ambassador. The driver died after being shot with several bullets, and others were wounded,” Kaway said, adding: “The situation is very tense.”

World & Nation

Global Development: These young people are fighting for the Democratic Republic of Congo to live up to its name

Alain Mulumba Kabeya, 28, the interim coordinator for the Kinshasa cell of Filimbi, a pro-democracy group whose name means "whistle" in Swahili, leads a secret meeting of the group in Kinshasa, DRC, Aug. 14, 2018. Filimbi members had just spent the day in court, supporting their imprisoned colleagues. After languishing nearly nine months in jail while they awaited a verdict, four of Filimbi's activists were recently convicted of Òdisturbing the public orderÓ and Òinsulting the head of stateÓ and sentenced to one year in prison.

World & Nation

Global Development: These young people are fighting for the Democratic Republic of Congo to live up to its name

When Alain Mulumba Kabeya was considering joining the pro-democracy movement three years ago, a friend who recruited him had a question: “Are you ready to die for others?”

The wounded were taken to a nearby U.N. hospital.

Advertisement

More than 2,000 civilians were killed last year in eastern Congo in violence by armed groups whose brutal attacks with machetes and heavy weapons have displaced millions in what the U.N. calls one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Attacks have increased this year.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, informed the bloc’s foreign ministers of the incident at a meeting in Brussels and presented his condolences to Italy and the U.N.

“The news [is] extremely worrying, and we are following the situation closely with the EU delegation” in Congo, EU Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said.

World & Nation

This Congolese city has endured war and Ebola. Now comes coronavirus

GOMA, DR CONGO MARCH 28, 2020 -- Baggage porter Cacuru Emmanuel at the border with Rwanda. (Peter Yeung / For The Times)

World & Nation

This Congolese city has endured war and Ebola. Now comes coronavirus

This city in central Africa has few doctors or ventilators. But it may be better prepared than many other places for coronavirus.

Advertisement

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and newly installed Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed their condolences to the families of the victims. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio vowed to ascertain who was responsible for killing “exemplary” Italians as they did their jobs.

“The circumstances of this brutal attack are still unclear, and no effort will be spared to shed light on what happened,” he said in a statement.

Congo’s east is home to myriad rebel groups vying for control of the mineral-rich land.

There are 5.2 million internally displaced people in the Central African nation, according to the United Nations Children’s Agency, which said in a report Friday that this represents more displaced people than in any other country except Syria.

Advertisement

Congo, which is the size of Western Europe, suffered through one of the most brutal colonial rules ever known before undergoing decades of corrupt dictatorship. Back-to-back civil wars later drew in a number of neighboring countries. And many rebel groups have come and gone during the U.N. mission’s years of operation, at times invading the eastern regional capital, Goma, where the ambassador was killed.

In January 2019, Congo experienced its first peaceful democratic transfer of power since independence in 1960 following the election of President Felix Tshisekedi. He succeeded strongman Joseph Kabila in a disputed election marked by allegations of large-scale fraud.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission, known by its acronym MONUSCO, has been working to draw down its 16,000-troop presence and transfer its security work to Congolese authorities.

Advertisement

After serving in diplomatic roles in Switzerland, Morocco and Nigeria, Attanasio was appointed ambassador at the Italian Embassy in Kinshasa in September 2017.

World & Nation

Africa is increasingly open to women in politics. In Congo, they have a fight on their hands

Eve Bazaiba, Kinshasa, DRC, Aug. 23, 2018.

World & Nation

Africa is increasingly open to women in politics. In Congo, they have a fight on their hands

He was awarded the Nassiriya International Prize for Peace in October in a ceremony held in a church in southern Italy.

Attanasio was cited for “his commitment aimed at safeguarding peace between peoples” and for “having contributed to the realization of important humanitarian projects, distinguishing himself for altruism, dedication and the spirit of service for people in difficulty,” the Italian newspaper La Repubblica said in its account of the ceremony.

Advertisement

La Repubblica quoted Attanasio as saying, “All that which we take for granted in Italy isn’t in Congo, where, unfortunately, there are so many problems to resolve.”

Attanasio described the role of the ambassador there as “above all to be close to the Italians but also to contribute to achieving peace.” Some 1,000 Italians live in Congo.

World & Nation
JEAN-YVES KAMALE and NICOLE WINFIELD

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement