Biden, López Obrador to meet Monday, with immigration high on the agenda

President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador are to meet virtually Monday to talk about migration, the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation on economic and national security issues.

The Mexican leader has said he intends during the meeting to propose to Biden a new bracero-style immigrant labor program that could bring 600,000 to 800,000 Mexican and Central American immigrants a year to work legally in the United States.

A senior administration official declined to say whether Biden would back or oppose the proposal, saying only that both countries agreed on the need to expand legal pathways for migration. The official insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.

The original Bracero program allowed Mexicans to work temporarily in the U.S. to fill labor shortages during World War II and for a couple of decades after the war. López Obrador said the U.S. economy needed Mexican workers because of “their strength, their youth.”

The Biden official said the meeting would enable the president begin to institutionalize the relationship with Mexico rather than let it be determined by tweets — former President Trump’s preferred form of diplomacy.

The U.S. shares a trade agreement — most recently updated in 2018 and 2019 — with Mexico and Canada, which are its second- and third-biggest trade partners, after China. The trade agreement could complicate López Obrador’s efforts to possibly defund and eliminate independent regulatory, watchdog and transparency agencies in Mexico.

There are also questions of whether López Obrador will warm to Biden’s efforts to address climate change and move to cleaner energy sources. The Mexican president supports a measure to make his country’s national grids prioritize power from government plants, many of which burn coal or fuel oil.

The Trump era was defined by the threat of tariffs, crackdowns on migration and his desire to construct a wall on the U.S. southern border, yet Trump appeared to enjoy an amicable relationship with his Mexican counterpart.

Mexico paid nothing for Trump’s cherished border wall, despite Trump’s repeated claims that it would. But López Obrador’s government did send troops to Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala to deal with an unprecedented wave of asylum-seekers bound for the U.S.

Mexico hosted about 70,000 people seeking U.S. asylum while they waited for dates in immigration courts, a policy known as “Remain in Mexico.”

The Biden administration immediately began to unwind Remain in Mexico, suspending it for new arrivals on the president’s first day in office and announcing soon afterward that an estimated 26,000 people with still-active cases could be released in the U.S. while their cases played out.

Biden, through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has kept extraordinary pandemic-related powers in place to immediately expel anyone arriving at the U.S. border from Mexico without an opportunity to seek asylum.

But Biden has also shown an openness to immigrants who previously came to the country illegally. He is backing a bill to give legal status and a path to citizenship to all of the estimated 11 million people in the country who don’t have it. Biden also broke with Trump by supporting efforts to allow hundreds of thousands of people who came to the U.S. illegally as young children to remain in the country.

López Obrador said Saturday that an aging United States would need temporary immigrant workers from Mexico to sustain economic growth.

“It is better that we start putting order on migratory flows,” he said he planned to tell Biden.