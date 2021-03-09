European lawmakers lift immunity of 3 Catalonian separatists

The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to lift the immunity of the former president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, a move that could pave the way for the eventual extradition of the three independence advocates.

All three are currently members of the European Parliament. In the decision on Puigdemont, 400 legislators voted for the waiver of immunity, 248 were against and 45 abstained. The votes to lift the immunity of his associates — former Catalan Health Minister Toni Comin and former Education Minister Clara Ponsati — were by largely similar margins.

Puigdemont and a number of his colleagues fled from Spain to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum in Catalonia that the Spanish government said was illegal. Catalonia, in northeastern Spain and home to Barcelona, has long asserted its own cultural and national identity.

In 2019, Puigdemont, Comin and Ponsati won seats in the European Parliament and were afforded protection as members of the legislative assembly.

Advertisement

Puigdemont’s lawyer in Spain, Gonzalo Boye, said his client would appeal the assembly’s latest decision to the EU’s higher courts in Luxembourg.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González-Laya said the assembly’s decision showed that Puigdemont and his two aides could no longer evade justice back home. “The problems of Catalonia are solved in Spain. They are not solved in Europe,” González-Laya said in a video statement.

Dolors Montserrat, a European lawmaker with the center-right European People’s Party and a former Cabinet member of the Spanish administration that ousted Puigdemont, told Spanish broadcaster TVE: “Spain wins, Europe wins, democracy wins.” She added that the decision confirmed Puigdemont as “a fugitive who has to answer before Spanish courts.”

Advertisement

Despite the wide margin to lift the three lawmakers’ immunity, Boye said the vote wasn’t as overwhelming as Spain wanted it to be.

“It’s evident that there are people in the conservative group, in the EPP, and among the Socialists who have voted against,” he told TVE.

The 2017 independence vote in favor of Catalonia breaking away from Spain won by a landslide, but the central government in Madrid had declared the vote illegal and unconstitutional. Hundreds of people were injured in a police crackdown on the day of the poll.

Spain has attempted to have Puigdemont returned for trial but failed to convince Belgian authorities to extradite him. Spain could well start new efforts now to have him returned, but Puigdemont has vowed to fight on.

Advertisement

The legal process of appeals still could take several more months, if not years.