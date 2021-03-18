Biden’s comment casting Putin as killer is ‘very bad,’ Kremlin says

The Kremlin on Thursday denounced President Biden’s remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that Moscow would rethink its approach to relations with Washington.

On Wednesday, Russia announced that it was recalling its ambassador to Washington for consultations after Biden said, “I do,” in response to an interviewer asking whether he thought Putin was a killer.

Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said it was a “very bad statement by the U.S. president” that made it clear “he doesn’t want to normalize relations.”

“We will proceed accordingly,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters Thursday, noting that “there was nothing like that in history.” He would not say whether Russia would go as far as to rupture diplomatic ties with the United States.

Konstantin Kosachev, a deputy speaker of the Russian parliament’s upper house, said Biden’s “boorish statement” marked a watershed.

“Such assessments are inadmissible for a statesman of his rank,” Kosachev said. “Such statements are unacceptable under any circumstances. They inevitably lead to a sharp exacerbation of our bilateral ties.”

Kosachev warned that Russia’s response would not be limited to recalling the Russian ambassador “if the American side fails to offer explanation and excuse.” He would not elaborate on what other action the Kremlin might take.

When announcing the decision to recall its ambassador, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova blamed the U.S. for bringing bilateral ties to a “dead end,” adding that “we are interested in preventing their irreversible degradation, if the Americans are aware of the associated risks.”

Commenting on the Russian move Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki emphasized that “we will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken.”

The exchange of tough statements comes on the heels of a declassified report from the U.S. national intelligence director’s office that said Putin authorized influence operations to help President Trump’s reelection effort.

Putin “will pay a price,” Biden said in the interview, when asked about the declassified report.

Russia’s relations with the U.S. and the European Union already have plunged to post-Cold War lows after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, election-meddling, hacking attacks and, most recently, the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.