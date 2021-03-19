Judge refuses to delay or move trial of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death

A judge on Friday denied a defense request to delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death after a $27-million settlement for Floyd’s family raised concern about a tainted jury.

Jury selection was halfway complete last week in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial when the city of Minneapolis approved the payout to settle a civil lawsuit over Floyd’s death.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, called the timing of the settlement deeply disturbing and unfair, and said it jeopardized Chauvin’s chance for a fair trial.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill had called the timing “unfortunate” but declined Friday to delay proceedings.

Advertisement

Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.

Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death, captured on a widely seen bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes-violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.