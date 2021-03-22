EU imposes sanctions on Chinese officials over abuses against Uyghurs

The European Union imposed sanctions Monday on four Chinese officials accused of responsibility for abuses against Uyghur Muslims, despite warnings that Beijing could retaliate.

The four are senior officials in the northwest region of Xinjiang.

The sanctions were among a raft of actions by EU foreign ministers targeting alleged human rights offenders around the world. The sanctions involve a freeze on the officials’ assets in the EU and a ban on travel in the 27-nation bloc. European citizens and companies are also not permitted to provide the officials with financial assistance.

China at first denied the existence of detention camps for Uyghurs in Xinjiang but has since described them as centers for job training and reeducation of those exposed to radical jihadist thinking. Officials deny all charges of human rights abuses there, despite well-documented investigations by researchers and news organizations.

Xinjiang had been a hotbed of anti-government violence, but Beijing claims its massive security crackdown has brought peace in recent years.

Last week, Beijing’s ambassador to the EU, Zhang Ming, suggested that China would retaliate against any measures taken against it or its officials.

“We want dialogue, not confrontation. We ask the EU side to think twice. If some insist on confrontation, we will not back down, as we have no options other than fulfilling our responsibilities to the people in our country,” he said.

The new EU sanction system is similar to the U.S.’s Magnitsky Act — legislation passed during President Obama’s administration that authorizes Washington to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets and ban them from entering the United States.

EU foreign ministers, as part of Monday’s move, also imposed sanctions over repression in North Korea, “extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Libya, torture and repression against LGBTI persons and political opponents in Chechnya in Russia, and torture, extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings in South Sudan and Eritrea,” a statement said.