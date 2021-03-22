Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Photos: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket

Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder
Shoppers are evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store after a gunman opened fire Monday in Boulder, Colo.
(Chet Strange / Getty Images)
By Associated Press
A shooting at a Colorado supermarket Monday killed 10 people, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the death toll at a news conference Monday night, fighting back tears.

A SWAT team member runs toward a King Soopers grocery store where a gunman opened fire on March 22, 2021 in Boulder
A SWAT team member runs toward a King Soopers grocery store where a gunman opened fire Monday in Boulder, Colo.
(Chet Strange / Getty Images)

Boulder Police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said the suspect was being treated and that police were investigating but didn’t have details on motive.

A man who had just left the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Dean Schiller, told the Associated Press that he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”

Shattered windows and the damaged facade of the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado
Shattered windows and the damaged facade of the King Soopers grocery store.
(Jason Connolly / AFP)
Police work on the scene outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday
Police work on the scene.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
A person is loaded onto a stretcher after a gunman opened fire at a King Sooper's Grocery store on March 22, 2021 in Boulder
A person is loaded onto a stretcher after a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers store Monday.
(Chet Strange / Getty Images)
Police work on the scene outside of a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place Monday
Police work on the scene outside the store.
(Joe Mahoney / Associated Press)
Healthcare workers and shoppers are tended to after being evacuated from a King Soopers grocery store
Workers and shoppers are tended to after being evacuated from the store.
(Chet Strange / Getty Images)

Police stand outside the store.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
Firefighters salute an ambulance as it leaves a King Soopers grocery store
Firefighters salute an ambulance as it leaves the scene.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
An onlooker reacts as a procession of emergency vehicles leaves a King Soopers grocery store
An onlooker reacts as a procession of emergency vehicles leaves the scene of the shooting.
(Joe Mahoney / Associated Press)

