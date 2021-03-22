Photos: 10 people killed at Colorado supermarket

A shooting at a Colorado supermarket Monday killed 10 people, including a police officer, and a suspect was in custody, authorities said.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced the death toll at a news conference Monday night, fighting back tears.
Boulder Police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said the suspect was being treated and that police were investigating but didn’t have details on motive.
A man who had just left the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Dean Schiller, told the Associated Press that he heard gunshots and saw three people lying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway. He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”
