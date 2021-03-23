The 15 jurors selected for the trial of Derek Chauvin

Fifteen jurors have been selected for the case against Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death last year.

Twelve jurors and two alternates will hear the evidence, but a 15th person was chosen in case one of the panelists is unable to serve when opening statements begin Monday. The 15th person will be dismissed at the start of trial if the rest of the jury remains intact.

The panel includes six men and nine women; nine are white, four are Black, and two are multiracial, according to the court. They include a chemist, a nurse, a social worker and a grandmother.

Here is a closer look at the panel, in the order in which the jurors were selected. They are identified by juror number only; the judge has ordered their names withheld until after the trial due to the high-profile nature of the case. The jurors’ races and approximate ages were provided by the court.

