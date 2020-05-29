Full coverage: The nation reacts to George Floyd’s death

1/12
Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)
Protesters in Minneapolis demonstrate outside a fast food restaurant that’s in flames. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters enter a smoke-filled part of Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters linked in arms demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Protesters stand outside the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct station. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times)
Protesters demonstrate outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, which is in flames. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A protester douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A protester faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A person takes items from a liquor store in Minneapolis. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A man breaks a window at a tire store in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
Bystanders watch as police walk down a street in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)
A bystander’s video of George Floyd being restrained by an officer in Minneapolis on May 25 starts with Floyd on the ground. The officer is seen kneeling on his neck, ignoring his pleas. “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” said Floyd, who has his face against the pavement.
His death drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after he was placed in a chokehold by police and pleaded for his life, saying he could not breathe.
A Minnesota prosecutor charged Derek Chauvin, the white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes in the video, with third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29.
1Get live updates from Los Angeles Times journalists on the ground as they report on the protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
2The arrest of Derek Chauvin comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a Minneapolis police precinct.
3Minneapolis restaurant Gandhi Mahal is damaged in the protests over George Floyd’s death. The owner’s family expresses solidarity with protesters.
4Atlanta-based CNN said that the crew, which included CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, was released later Friday morning.
5Twitter tags a tweet by President Trump as a violation of its rules on violence after he threatened a harsh crackdown on protests in Minneapolis.
6Demonstrators break into a Minneapolis police precinct station after the department abandoned it, setting it ablaze, as protests spread nationwide.
7Police leaders in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and other major cities have condemned the actions of the Minneapolis police officer at the center of an arrest that led to the death of George Floyd. But some activists say their outcry is toothless.
8Officer Derek Chauvin has been identified as the officer pinning down George Floyd in the now-viral video, and the other officer identified in the video is Tou Thao.
9The police officer taped pinning George Floyd to the ground has become the target of social media posts tying him to political and racist agendas.
10The man who died in an encounter with Minneapolis police was a former Texas high school football star carving out a living in his adopted state.
11Protesters loot stores and set fires in Minneapolis and a man is fatally shot in a second night of unrest after George Floyd died in police custody.
12Four Minneapolis police officers were fired after the death of George Floyd, a black man. Whether his death will be considered criminal is unclear.
13Police use tear gas against people protesting the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
14FBI and Minnesota agents investigate the death of a black man in Minneapolis police custody after video showed a white officer kneeling on his neck.