Full coverage: The nation reacts to George Floyd’s death

1 / 12 Protestors demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 2 / 12 Protesters demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody. (John Minchillo / Associated Press) 3 / 12 Protesters in Minneapolis demonstrate outside a fast food restaurant that’s in flames. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 4 / 12 Protesters enter a smoke-filled part of Minneapolis’ 3rd Police Precinct. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 5 / 12 Protesters linked in arms demonstrate outside a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 6 / 12 Protesters stand outside the Minneapolis 3rd Precinct station. (Molly Hennessy-Fiske / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 12 Protesters demonstrate outside the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, which is in flames. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 8 / 12 A protester douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 9 / 12 A protester faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 10 / 12 A person takes items from a liquor store in Minneapolis. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 11 / 12 A man breaks a window at a tire store in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press) 12 / 12 Bystanders watch as police walk down a street in St. Paul. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

A bystander’s video of George Floyd being restrained by an officer in Minneapolis on May 25 starts with Floyd on the ground. The officer is seen kneeling on his neck, ignoring his pleas. “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” said Floyd, who has his face against the pavement.



His death drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after he was placed in a chokehold by police and pleaded for his life, saying he could not breathe.



A Minnesota prosecutor charged Derek Chauvin, the white officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes in the video, with third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29.