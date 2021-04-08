Suspect arrested in killings of 5, including couple and 2 grandkids, in South Carolina

A gunman killed five people — including a prominent doctor, his wife and two grandchildren — in South Carolina, prompting an hours-long search that led to the arrest of a suspect in a nearby home, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

The county coroner’s office said Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, 69, were pronounced dead at the scene along with grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5.

A man who had been working at the home, James Lewis, 38, was found shot to death outside, and a sixth person was hospitalized with “serious gunshot wounds,” sheriff’s spokesperson Trent Faris said.

Faris said deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to the Lesslies’ home in the Rock Hill area and spent hours searching for the suspect before finding him. The investigation is ongoing, he said.

“Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up,” Faris said. “Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill, and it’s been a staple in Rock Hill for years.”

A biography page of Dr. Lesslie on the medical center’s website said he and his wife of 35 years raised four children. He had been practicing medicine in Rock Hill since 1981. He received his degree at the Medical University of South Carolina and had worked in the surrounding Rock Hill area and Charlotte, N.C.

Rock Hill is in northernmost South Carolina and lies about 25 miles southwest of Charlotte.