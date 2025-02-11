Prep talk: Adams brothers are thriving in basketball

When former Narbonne star Marcus Adams left Brigham Young for Cal State Northridge, he made sure his brother Maximo would be close by. They’re each having a basketball season to remember while getting fresh starts.

Marcus has become the leading scorer for the Matadors at 15.8 points a game. Maximo has become a standout junior player for Sierra Canyon, which begins the Southern Section Open Division playoffs this week.

Maximo, who’s 6-foot-8, was assigned to guard Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake and Tyran Stokes of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, two All-Americans. The experience was unforgettable and the amount of learning he got to experience will help him in the future.

“Man, they’re good,” he said.

Marcus came to watch Maximo play and has been offering support like a big brother does.

Freshman Maximo Adams of Narbonne. Added to impact freshmen list. pic.twitter.com/MxYaoRjNSV — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 1, 2022

They used to be teammates at Narbonne, when Marcus was the City player of the year and Maximo was a freshman.

It’s pretty clear the Adams brothers have good futures ahead in basketball. …

The City Section will hold its individual wrestling championships 6 p.m. Saturday at Roybal.

