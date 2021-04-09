Explosive eruption rocks volcano on Caribbean’s St. Vincent

An explosive eruption rocked La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent on Friday after the local government ordered mandatory evacuations.

Emergency management officials said the ash column was about 20,000 feet high and that the ash was headed east into the Atlantic Ocean.

Heavy ashfall also was reported in communities around the volcano, said Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies Seismic Center.

“More explosions could occur,” she said, adding that it was impossible to predict whether any potential upcoming explosions would be bigger or smaller than the first one.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The volcano last erupted in 1979, and a previous eruption in 1902 killed about 1,600 people.

The new eruption occurred after mandatory evacuations orders were issued Thursday for people who live near the volcano. Officials planned to place them aboard cruise ships, send them to nearby islands or take them to shelters elsewhere in St. Vincent that are outside the danger zone.

Roughly 16,000 people live in the red zone and will need to be evacuated, Joseph, said.

The pandemic could hamper evacuation efforts.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said in a news conference that people have to be vaccinated if they go aboard a cruise ship or are granted temporary refuge in another island. He said three Royal Caribbean cruise ships and two Carnival cruise ships would be arriving on Friday and Saturday. Islands that have said they would accept evacuees include St. Lucia, Grenada, Barbados and Antigua.

“Not everything is going to go perfect, but if we all cooperate ... we will come through this stronger than ever,” Gonsalves said.

By late Thursday evening, shelters were filling up as a string of car lights making their way to safer ground twinkled through the darkened mountains.

Government officials tweeted that the dome of the volcano located on the island’s northern region could be seen glowing by nightfall. The alert issued Wednesday follows days of seismic activity around La Soufriere.

Gonsalves urged people to remain calm and orderly.

Scientists alerted the government about a possible eruption after noting a type of seismic activity at 3 a.m. on Thursday that indicated “magma was on the move close to the surface,” Joseph said.

“Things are escalating pretty quickly,” she said of the volcanic activity, adding that it was impossible to provide an exact forecast of what might happen in the next hours or days.

A team from the seismic center arrived in St. Vincent in late December after the volcano had an effusive eruption. They have been analyzing the formation of a new volcanic dome, changes to its crater lake, seismic activity and gas emissions, among other things.

The eastern Caribbean is home to other active volcanoes. Seventeen of the region’s 19 live volcanoes are located on 11 islands, with the remaining two underwater near the island of Grenada, including one called Kick ’Em Jenny that has been active in recent years.

The region’s most active volcano in recent years has been Soufriere Hills in Montserrat, which has erupted continuously since 1995, destroying the capital of Plymouth and killing at least 19 people in 1997.