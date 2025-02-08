A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shakes Caribbean Sea southwest of Cayman Islands, USGS says

Spotts Beach on Grand Cayman, the largest isle of the British possession of the Cayman Islands.

A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook the Caribbean Sea southwest of the Cayman Islands on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Some Caribbean islands and Honduras urged people near the coastline to move inland or avoid beaches as a precaution in case of a tsunami.

The quake struck at 6:23 p.m. in the middle of the sea and had a depth of 6.2 miles, the USGS said. The epicenter was 130 miles south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami alert for the U.S. mainland, but issued a tsunami advisory for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Cayman Islands government issued a tsunami threat alert, and said on social media that its “residents living near the coastline are encouraged to move inland.”

Honduran authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage, but urged residents to stay away from beaches in the next few hours, local media said.

According to the International Tsunami Information Center, “hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours along some coasts” of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Bahamas, Haiti, Turks and Caicos, San Andres Providence, Belize, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands and Saba.