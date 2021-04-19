Pig’s head left at former Santa Rosa home of Chauvin defense witness

Vandals left a pig’s head at the onetime California home of a retired Santa Rosa police officer who testified last week for the defense of Derek Chauvin, the former officer accused of killing George Floyd in Minneapolis, police said.

Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa that once belonged to use-of-force expert Barry Brodd, according to a statement Saturday by the Santa Rosa Police Department.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the statement said. “Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California.”

Officers responding about 3 a.m. Saturday found a severed pig’s head on the front porch and blood on the residence, police said.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” the statement said.

Investigators believe the same vandals also smeared blood on the statue of a large hand in front of nearby Santa Rosa Plaza and left a sign that said “Oink, oink,” police said.

No arrests were announced.

In Minneapolis, Brodd testified that he believed former police officer Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd to be in keeping with proper police practice. Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes.

In a statement released after Brodd took the stand, Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro distanced himself from his force’s former officer.

“We are aware of former Santa Rosa Police Officer Barry Brodd providing testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial,” Navarro’s statement said. “His comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.”

Closing arguments in Chauvin’s trial begin Monday.