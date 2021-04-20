Man with Adam Toledo when the boy was shot by police is out of jail on bail
The man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo shortly before the boy was shot to death by a Chicago police officer has been bailed out of jail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department disclosed Monday.
Ruben Roman, 21, was placed under electronic surveillance Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam. A $25,000 bond was also posted for Roman in connection with a 2019 gun case.
Adam was shot to death after being chased by an officer who responded to shots fired about 3 a.m. March 29. Police body-camera footage shows Officer Eric Stillman shooting Adam less than a second after the boy dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands. The shooting has sparked protests around the country.
Roman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, but he was later charged with felony counts of child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after investigators determined that he fired the gun several times before police arrived.
Video of Chicago police officer shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo fuels peaceful protests.
A judge ordered Roman held on $150,000 bond for the charges connected to Adam’s shooting and $250,000 for a probation violation.
Largely peaceful demonstrations have been held each day since the video of Toledo’s shooting was released Thursday. Attendees have criticized the Chicago Police Department for a long history of misconduct, particularly in Black and Latino neighborhoods, and called for justice for Adam, who was Latino. Stillman is white.
