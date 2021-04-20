Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Man with Adam Toledo when the boy was shot by police is out of jail on bail

A woman closes her eyes during a rally for Adam Toledo.
A moment of silence is held during a rally Sunday to honor the life of Adam Toledo, 13, who was fatally shot by police.
(Shafkat Anowar / Associated Press)
Associated Press
CHICAGO — 

The man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo shortly before the boy was shot to death by a Chicago police officer has been bailed out of jail, the Cook County Sheriff’s Department disclosed Monday.

Ruben Roman, 21, was placed under electronic surveillance Saturday after posting a $15,000 bond in the case involving Adam. A $25,000 bond was also posted for Roman in connection with a 2019 gun case.

Adam was shot to death after being chased by an officer who responded to shots fired about 3 a.m. March 29. Police body-camera footage shows Officer Eric Stillman shooting Adam less than a second after the boy dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands. The shooting has sparked protests around the country.

Roman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor, but he was later charged with felony counts of child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after investigators determined that he fired the gun several times before police arrived.

A judge ordered Roman held on $150,000 bond for the charges connected to Adam’s shooting and $250,000 for a probation violation.

Largely peaceful demonstrations have been held each day since the video of Toledo’s shooting was released Thursday. Attendees have criticized the Chicago Police Department for a long history of misconduct, particularly in Black and Latino neighborhoods, and called for justice for Adam, who was Latino. Stillman is white.

