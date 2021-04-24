Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

How do you feel about Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide?

The Grave of the Unknown Martyr from Der El Zor Desert in the Ararat Cemetery in Fresno. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Varoujan Der Simion at the Grave of the Unknown Martyr from Der El Zor Desert in the Ararat Cemetery in Fresno on November 17, 2020. The grave symbolizing the lives lost in the Armenian Genocide whose names are not remembered and bodies went unburied. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Seth LissDeputy Audience Engagement Editor 
President Biden has formally acknowledged that the systematic killing and deportation of more than a million Armenians during the fall of the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey more than a century ago was genocide.

Armenian Americans, including the large diaspora in Southern California, have fought for decades to get the federal government to identify the slaughter as a genocide.

Now that it has officially happened, we would like to hear what this means to you.

World & Nation
Seth Liss

Seth Liss is the deputy editor for audience. Liss has worked at the San Jose Mercury News, the Sun Sentinel in South Florida, and WAMU, the NPR station in Washington. He was managing editor at the Poynter Institute before joining Tribune in 2016 as a digital content director.

