How do you feel about Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide?
President Biden has formally acknowledged that the systematic killing and deportation of more than a million Armenians during the fall of the Ottoman Empire in modern-day Turkey more than a century ago was genocide.
Armenian Americans, including the large diaspora in Southern California, have fought for decades to get the federal government to identify the slaughter as a genocide.
Now that it has officially happened, we would like to hear what this means to you.
