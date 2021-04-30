Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Florida GOP awaits governor’s signature on new voting rules

Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia helped secure passage of Florida's voting measure.
(Associated Press)
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
Associated Press
Share
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. —

Florida Republicans passed a series of sweeping voter restrictions Thursday targeting mailed ballots, drop boxes and other popular election methods, becoming the latest GOP-controlled state to tighten voting rules after massive turnout in 2020.

The bill now heads to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who just months ago touted the efficiency and security of the presidential election in one of the nation’s most politically important states. He is expected to sign it.

Republicans said the legislation, passed on a party-line vote, was needed to guard against fraud, after former President Trump made unfounded claims that the presidential election was stolen from him. Democrats said the move is a partisan attempt to keep some voters from the ballot box.

Much of the debate focused on vote-by-mail ballots and how they are collected and returned.

Advertisement

If the bill is signed into the law, drop boxes would only be available when early voting sites are open. In some counties, voters could use the drop boxes at any time of the day to submit their completed ballots.

Additionally, those drop boxes would have to be supervised by elections officials.

World & Nation

As America embraces early voting, GOP hurries to restrict it

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, a sign in an Atlanta neighborhood urges people to vote early in Georgia's two U.S. Senate races. Republicans are moving to make it harder for that to happen again, potentially affecting the voting preferences for millions of Americans in future elections. The GOP's campaign to place new restrictions on mail-in and early voting in certain states will force voters to contend with new rules on what are popular and proven methods of casting ballots. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy, File)

World & Nation

As America embraces early voting, GOP hurries to restrict it

More than 111 million Americans voted before election day in 2020. Republicans want to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Another focus is on voting by mail, including the use of drop boxes and so-called “ballot harvesting.” The latter is a practice Republicans have long sought to limit because of their worry that outside groups could tamper with the completed ballots they collect.

The measure was far different from some of the more severe measures proposed initially, including an outright ban on ballot drop boxes and a requirement to present identification when dropping off those ballots.

Still, Democrats had Georgia on their minds in decrying the rule changes that remained, including a prohibition against groups that distribute food and water to voters waiting to vote — although the prohibition would not apply to elections officials.

“We’ve never said that any nonprofit organization was trying to influence folks,” said Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, a Republican who helped secure the bill’s passage. “What we’re saying in the bill is that the intent of the no-solicitation zone in that language is to make sure that nobody is trying to influence the vote while they are in line.”

Georgia’s sweeping rewrite of its election rules has prompted alarm among Democrats and voting rights advocates in Florida and elsewhere, who object to new identification requirements that critics said would make once-routine changes to voter registration information more inconvenient.

Advertisement

“We had, as our the Republican governor said, one of the best operated elections in the country, and yet today, the majority party through last minute maneuvers passed a voter suppression bill mimicking what took place in Georgia,” said Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Politics

‘There is no middle ground’: Corporate America feels the pressure on voting rights

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2020, file photo, hundreds of people wait in line for early voting in Marietta, Ga. The sweeping rewrite of Georgia's election rules that was signed into law by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday, March 25, 2021, represents the first big set of changes since former President Donald Trump's repeated, baseless claims of fraud following his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Georgia’s new, 98-page law makes numerous changes to how elections will be administered, including a new photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)

Politics

‘There is no middle ground’: Corporate America feels the pressure on voting rights

Corporations, especially Georgia-based businesses like Delta and Coca-Cola, respond by ramping up criticism of new voting restrictions in the state.

Not long ago, Republicans had the upper hand on voting by mail. But Democrats worried that the coronavirus pandemic would keep voters from casting on election day, prompting the party to make an aggressive push to get people to vote early, particularly by mail.

Last fall, Florida Democrats outvoted Republicans by mail by 680,000 more absentee ballots.

Advertisement

More than 11 million Floridians cast ballots in the November elections, with 4.8 million voting by mail — a record number that accounted for about 44% of the votes cast statewide. Trump still carried Florida by about 3%, but the Democratic advantage in absentee voting prompted worry among many Republicans.

PoliticsWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement