Photos: Israel vows more strikes as violence escalates and deaths rise

Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting a pair of high-rise buildings believed to be housing militants, as Hamas and other armed groups bombarded southern Israel with hundreds of rockets. The conflict escalated relentlessly throughout the day, and Israel vowed that its strikes would only increase.

An Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip. Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza in response to a barrage of rockets fired by the Islamist movement Hamas amid spiraling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

Israelis take cover at the entrance of the central city of Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021, after rockets were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip. (GIDEON MARKOWICZ / AFP)

A Palestinian woman cries as civilians evacuate a building targeted by Israeli bombardment in Gaza City on May 11, 2021. (MAHMUD HAMS/AFP )

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rockets are fired from Gaza City towards Israel on May 11, 2021. (MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

Smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on the Hanadi compound in Gaza City on May 11, 2021. (MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)

An Israeli firefighter extinguishes a burning bus after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, at the central Israeli town of Holon, near Tel Aviv, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Avshalom Sassoni / Associated Press)

Palestinian mourners carry the body of 11-year-old Hussain Hamad, who was killed by an explosion during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, during his funeral in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Khalil Hamra / Associated Press)

Cars on fire after a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon. ( JACK GUEZ/AFP )

A fire rages following an Israeli air strike overnight on the southern Gaza region of Khan Yunis. (SAID KHATIB/AFP )

Advertisement

The blood of the Palestinian Ahmed Al-Shenbari, who was killed during an Israeli raid on Beit Hanoun City, on May 11, 2021 in Gaza City. (Getty Images)

A person looks out a balcony of a building whose facade was damaged, in Holon near Tel Aviv, on May 11, 2021. (AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP)

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Hatem Moussa/Associated Press)

A building collapses in the Al-Rimal neighbourhood in the Gaza Strip, on May 11, 2021, after Israeli fighter jets attacked. (Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency)

Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (Heidi Levine/Associated Press)

A Palestinian searches for survivors under the rubble of a destroyed rooftop of a residential building which was hit by Israeli missile strikes, at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Tuesday, May. 11, 2021. (Khalil Hamra/Associated Press)

A Palestinian man inspects the rubble of a partially destroyed residential building after it was hit by Israeli missile strikes, at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Tuesday, May. 11, 2021. (Khalil Hamra/Associated Press)

MORE VISUAL JOURNALISM FROM THE LOS ANGELES TIMES