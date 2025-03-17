Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria kill at least seven people

Palestinians Ali Marouf and his mother, Aisha, cook on the roof of their house, which was destroyed by Israel’s air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on March 17, 2025.

Israel carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, southern Lebanon and southern Syria on Monday, killing at least seven people, including a child, according to local authorities. The Israeli military said it was targeting militants plotting attacks.

The airstrikes were the latest in what have been frequent and often deadly attacks by Israeli forces during the fragile cease-fires in Gaza and Lebanon. Israel has blocked all food, medicine, fuel and other supplies from entering Gaza the last two weeks, demanding that the militant group Hamas accept changes in the two sides’ cease-fire deal.

In Syria, Israel seized a zone in the south after the fall of longtime autocrat Bashar Assad in December. Israel says it is a preemptive security measure against the former Islamist insurgents who now run Syria, though their transitional government has not expressed threats against Israel.

In central Gaza, two strikes hit around the urban refugee camp of Bureij. One struck a school serving as a shelter for displaced Palestinians, killing a 52-year-old man and his 16-year-old nephew, according to officials at nearby Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the casualties were taken. The Israeli military said it struck militants planting explosives.

An earlier strike killed three men in Bureij. The Israeli military said the men were trying to plant an explosive device in the ground near Israeli troops. Gaza’s Hamas-led government said the men were collecting firewood.

In Lebanon, Israel said it struck two members of the militant group Hezbollah in the southern Lebanese town of Yohmor, who it said were “observation operatives.” Lebanon’s state news agency reported two people killed in the strike and two wounded.

The military later said it carried out further strikes on Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, without specifying where. A U.S.-brokered cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect in late November, ending the 14-month war between the two sides, and each side has repeatedly accused the other of violating the deal.

The Israeli military also said it struck militant command centers and sites in southern Syria that contained weapons and vehicles belonging to Assad’s forces. It said the materiel’s presence posed a threat to Israel. There was no immediate report of casualties in either instance.

Since the cease-fire in Gaza began in mid-January, Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinians who the military says approached its troops or entered unauthorized areas.

Still, the deal has tenuously held without an outbreak of wide violence. The first phase saw an exchange of some hostages held by Hamas in return for the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been trying to mediate the next steps in the cease-fire.

Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce. Hamas instead wants to follow the cease-fire deal reached by the two sides, which calls for negotiations to begin on on the more difficult second phase, in which the remaining hostages would be released and Israeli forces would withdraw from Gaza. Hamas is believed to have 24 living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.

Shurafa writes for the Associated Press.