Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

Photos: The super blood moon fills the early morning sky

Clouds surround the super flower blood moon rising above rocks and Joshua trees
Clouds surround the super flower blood moon rising above rocks and Joshua trees, on its way to the full eclipse and blood moon phase in Joshua Tree National Park.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Share
By ALLEN J. SCHABEN, TIMES WIRE SERVICES
Share

A super flower blood moon filled the night skies in Asia and the Americas overnight. The phenomenon occurs when a total lunar eclipse coincides with the moon being at its closest point to Earth.

The lunar spectacle is a once-in-a-decade occurrence.

Joshua Tree National Park

Clouds and Joshua trees frame the view of the super flower blood moon rising above Joshua Tree National Park.
Clouds surround the super flower blood moon rising above rocks and Joshua trees at Joshua Tree National Park.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A super flower blood moon is obscured by clouds early Wednesday in Joshua Tree National Park.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Santa Monica

The bottom half of the moon is obscured by the Earth's shadow as seen from below the Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier
The lunar eclipse progresses above the Ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
An airplane crosses in front of the full moon as it sets
An airplane flies past as the full moon sets.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

Sydney, Australia

A surfer rides a wave as a super blood moon rises at Manly Beach
A surfer rides a wave as a super blood moon rises above the horizon at Manly Beach.
(Cameron Spencer / Getty Images)
The Earth's shadow falls across the full moon
The Earth’s shadow falls across the full moon early Wednesday. The reddish-orange color is the result of all the sunrises and sunsets in Earth’s atmosphere projected onto the surface of the eclipsed moon.
(Mark Baker / Associated Press)
The full moon rises over the Sydney Opera House
The full moon rises over the Sydney Opera House, ahead of a total lunar eclipse.
(Saeed Khan / AFP/Getty Images)

Bali, Indonesia

The shadow of the Earth crosses the moon as residents watch at Sanur Beach
Residents watch the lunar eclipse from Sanur Beach.
(Firdia Lisnawati / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Hong Kong

The moon rises over the Victoria Harbor
The moon rises over Victoria Harbor.
(Kin Cheung / Associated Press)

Stonehenge

The super flower blood moon sets over the silhouette of the stones of Stonehenge
The super flower blood moon sets over over Stonehenge on the Salisbury Plain in England.
(Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

Brasilia, Brazil

High-rises frame the view of the setting moon
The lunar eclipse, the first in more than two years, occurred just around dawn as the moon was setting in Brasilia, Brazil.
(Eraldo Peres / Associated Press)

More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times

World & Nation
Allen J. Schaben

Photojournalist Allen J. Schaben began his career at the Los Angeles Times shortly after he earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism with minors in art and psychology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1994.

More From the Los Angeles Times