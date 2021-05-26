Photos: The super blood moon fills the early morning sky

Share
A super flower blood moon filled the night skies in Asia and the Americas overnight. The phenomenon occurs when a total lunar eclipse coincides with the moon being at its closest point to Earth.
The lunar spectacle is a once-in-a-decade occurrence.
Joshua Tree National Park
Santa Monica
Sydney, Australia
Bali, Indonesia
Hong Kong
Stonehenge
Brasilia, Brazil
