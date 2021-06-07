Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Train barrels into another one in Pakistan, killing at least 40

Soldiers and volunteers work at site of train crash with debris and a train car around them
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train crash that killed dozens of people in southern Pakistan on Monday.
(Waleed Saddique / Associated Press)
By ASIM TANVEER AND MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
Share
MULTAN, Pakistan —

An express train barreled into another that had derailed, in a predawn crash Monday that killed at least 40 people in southern Pakistan, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to pull survivors and the dead from the crumpled cars.

Cries for help pierced the night as passengers climbed out of overturned or crushed rail cars, and local people rushed to the scene in the district of Ghotki, in the southern province of Sindh. Later in the day, heavy machinery arrived to cut open some cars in the hopes of rescuing several people still believed to be trapped. The military deployed troops and helicopters to assist.

About 3:30 a.m., the Millat Express train derailed, and the Sir Syed Express train hit it minutes later, said Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner of Ghotki. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the derailment, and the driver of the second train said he braked when he saw the disabled train but didn’t have time to avoid the crash.

“The challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage,” said Umar Tufail, a police chief in the district.

Advertisement

The death toll steadily rose through the day, reaching at least 40, Abdullah said.

Officials said more than 100 passengers were injured. According to railway officials, about 1,100 passengers were on board the two trains.

World & Nation

Column One: The U.S. finally has a system to prevent deadly rail accidents. It took 50 years

In 2008, 25 people died in a Sept. 12 crash in which a Metrolink commuter train collided with a freight train

World & Nation

Column One: The U.S. finally has a system to prevent deadly rail accidents. It took 50 years

A 2008 train crash in Chatsworth killed 25 people and broke a long congressional stalemate on a nationwide rail safety project known as “positive train control.” Twelve years later, that system is finally in place.

Earlier, Azam Swati, the minister for railways told the Associated Press that engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the crash and that all aspects would be examined, including the possibility of sabotage.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, chairman of Pakistan Railways, told Pakistan’s Geo News TV that the section of track where the crash took place was old and needed replacing. He did not elaborate.

Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of the Sir Syed Express, told the station that, upon seeing the derailed train, he tried his best to avoid the crash by braking but failed. Railway officials said Ahmed was slightly injured, and villagers pulled him from the train’s engine after the crash.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the tragedy, saying on Twitter that he had asked the railway minister to supervise the rescue work and also ordered an investigation into the crash.

World & Nation

He switched subway cars to be closer to the exit. It probably saved his life

Erik Bravo, 34, a survivor of Monday's subway collapse, poses for a photo in Mexico City, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Bravo is not exaggerating when he says that he could have been one of those who fell and, perhaps, would have lost his life when the overpass of the subway collapsed on Monday, and two of its bright orange carriage cars suddenly fell into a void. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

World & Nation

He switched subway cars to be closer to the exit. It probably saved his life

A decision to change cars to be closer to a station exit may have saved Erik Bravo when a Mexico City subway line collapsed, killing 25 people.

Advertisement

According to local media, some of the passengers on the Millat Express were heading to a wedding party.

Mohammad Amin, one of the passengers on the Millat Express, who had minor injuries, told the AP from a hospital that before the train departed from the southern port city of Karachi, he and his brother saw mechanics working on one of the cars.

That led them to believe there was something wrong with it, but they were assured that all was fine. Amin said he believed the train car that was being worked on was the one that later derailed. Railway officials said they were recording statements of survivors, including the drivers.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the poorly maintained signal system and aging tracks.

Advertisement

In 1990, a packed passenger plowed into a standing freight train in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail disaster in Pakistan’s history.

World & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement