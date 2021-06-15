U.S. and EU reach deal to end long-running Airbus-Boeing trade dispute

The United States and the European Union reached a deal Tuesday to end a damaging dispute over subsidies to rival plane makers Boeing and Airbus and phase out billions of dollars in punitive tariffs, the U.S. trade envoy said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said the two sides had come to terms on a five-year agreement to suspend the tariffs at the center of the dispute. She said they could be re-imposed if the U.S. companies are not able to “compete fairly” with those in Europe.

“Today’s announcement resolves a long-standing irritant in the U.S.-EU relationship,” Tai said, as President Biden met with EU leaders in Brussels. “Instead of fighting with one of our closest allies, we are finally coming together against a common threat.”

The dispute saw tit-for-tat duties slapped on a range of companies that have nothing to do with aircraft production, including French winemakers and German cookie bakers in Europe and spirits producers in the United States, among many others.

Advertisement

The transatlantic trade dispute intensified under the Trump administration. The U.S. imposed $7.5 billion in tariffs on European exports in 2019 after the World Trade Organization ruled that the EU had not complied with its rulings on subsidies for Airbus, which is based in France. The EU retaliated last November with $4 billion in punitive duties after the WTO ruled that the U.S. had provided illegal subsidies to Boeing.

In March, weeks after Biden had taken office, the two sides agreed to suspend the tariffs.

Hours before a meeting in Brussels with Biden on Tuesday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters that she felt “very positive and convinced that together we will deliver today.”