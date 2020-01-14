Boeing loses its title as the world’s largest plane maker to Airbus

Boeing Co. lost its title as the world’s largest airplane maker to Airbus SE last year, suffering the biggest defeat in the companies’ 45-year duel because of the grounding of the 737 Max.

The U.S. aerospace giant delivered just 380 jetliners in 2019, according to a company statement Tuesday. That was less than half of Airbus’ tally of 863 planes.

Boeing’s epic trouncing underscored the depth of the Max crisis, after global regulators halted commercial flights and deliveries of the model in March following two crashes that killed 346 people. Airbus came out on top for the year for the first time since 2011 and the 10th time since 1974, when the company’s A300 jetliner made its commercial debut.

Last year, Boeing shipped only 127 of its single-aisle 737 planes, lagging behind Airbus’ total of 690 narrow-body jets. But Chicago-based Boeing led in deliveries of twin-aisle jets, shipping 253, or 80 more than Airbus.

Boeing did report a strong December for the 787 Dreamliner. Its shares climbed less than 1% to $331.46 at 10:58 a.m. in New York.

The company delivered 21 Dreamliners during the final month of the year, bringing its 2019 total to 158 — 13 more than in 2018. The carbon-composite jets have become a critical source of revenue while the Max is grounded.

Orders for the Max, Boeing’s bestselling jet, have also suffered amid uncertainty over when regulators will finally clear the plane to resume flights.