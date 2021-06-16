Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

EU nations agree to start lifting travel restrictions on American tourists

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shows her EU digital travel certificate Wednesday.
(Johanna Geron / Pool photo)
Associated Press
BRUSSELS —

The European Union is recommending that member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States.

EU members agreed Wednesday to add the U.S. to the list of countries from which restrictions on nonessential travel should be lifted. The move was adopted during a meeting in Brussels of permanent representatives to the 27-nation bloc.

The recommendation is non-binding, and governments of individual EU nations continue to have the authority to require test results or vaccination records and to set other entry conditions.

Some EU countries have already started allowing in American visitors, though under different conditions.

In addition to the U.S., the representatives of EU nations added five other countries and territories — North Macedonia, Albania, Serbia, Lebanon and Taiwan — to the tourist travel list. The European Council updates the list based on epidemiological data. It gets reviewed every two weeks.

The representatives also decided to remove a reciprocity clause for the Chinese regions of Macao and Hong Kong.

The recommendations are expected to be formalized Friday.

