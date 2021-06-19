Driver crashes into crowd at Pride parade in Florida; 1 dead

A driver slammed into spectators Saturday evening at the start of an LGTBQ Pride parade in South Florida, killing one person and seriously injuring another, authorities said.

The pickup truck driver acted like he was part of the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade but then suddenly accelerated when he was told he was next, crashing into the victims, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said, according to WSVN-TV. Wilton Manors is just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities said one of the victims later succumbed to their injuries. The other victim was hospitalized.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give further details about the victims or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Advertisement

“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis told reporters. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident.”

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

“Though authorities are still gathering information, we know two individuals marching to celebrate inclusion and equality were struck by a vehicle,” Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “This tragedy took place within feet of me and my [Broward Sheriff’s Office] team, and we are devastated having witnessed this horrific incident.”

Spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that she was with her family at the start of the parade.

“All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence,” Currie said. “It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.”

Wilton Manors police tweeted Saturday night that the public is not in danger.

“A tragic incident occurred at today’s Stonewall event,” Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton said in a statement, according to WPLG-TV. “Out of respect for everyone involved, the parade has been canceled and a thorough investigation is being conducted.”

Advertisement

June is Pride Month, commemorating the June 1969 police raid targeting LGBTQ patrons at the Stonewall Inn in New York that led to an uprising of LGBTQ Americans and served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

