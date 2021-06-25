3 dead, hundreds injured by rare tornado in Czech Republic

A rare tornado tore through southeastern Czech Republic, killing at least three people and injuring hundreds, rescue services said Friday.

The tornado formed late Thursday as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages have been badly damaged, with entire buildings reduced to ruins and cars overturned. More than 120,000 households were without electricity.

Some 360 extra police officers were sent to the area, together with the military. Rescuers from many parts of the country who came to help were joined by counterparts from nearby Austria and Slovakia.

They were using drones and helicopters to search the rubble.

The regional rescue service said at least three people had died.

“It’s a huge tragedy,” Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. Babis was in Brussels to attend a European Union summit and was planning to visit the damage-hit region Friday.

Marek Babisz, deputy mayor of Hrusky, told Czech public radio that half of his town was almost completely destroyed.

“The church is without the tower, the elementary school has no roof and insulation anymore, only walls remained from what were houses,” Babisz said. “There are injured. It’s really terrible.”