Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

U.S. airstrikes target ‘Iran-backed’ militias in Syria and Iraq

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on the South Lawn of the White House
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One on Sunday.
(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON —

The U.S. military, under the direction of President Biden, conducted airstrikes Sunday against what it said were “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” near the border between Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said the militias were using the facilities to launch unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq.

Kirby said the U.S. military targeted three operational and weapons storage facilities — two in Syria and one in Iraq.

He described the airstrikes as “defensive,” saying they were launched in response to an “ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq.”

Advertisement

“The United States took necessary, appropriate, and deliberate action designed to limit the risk of escalation — but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message,” Kirby said.

Politics

McManus: Biden’s making a deal with Iran. It’s good foreign policy — at a painful political price

Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Politics

McManus: Biden’s making a deal with Iran. It’s good foreign policy — at a painful political price

President Biden’s negotiators are moving toward renewing former President Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, a deal renounced by former President Trump.

More Coverage

Evidence emerges of failed Iranian rocket launch, preparation for another
U.S. takes down Iran-linked news sites accused of spreading disinformation

Sunday’s strikes mark the second time the Biden administration has taken military action in the region. In February, the U.S. launched airstrikes against facilities in Syria, near the Iraqi border, that it said were used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

The Pentagon said those strikes were retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq in February that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

At that time, Biden said Iran should view his decision to authorize U.S. airstrikes in Syria as a warning that it can expect consequences for its support of militia groups that threaten U.S. interests or personnel.

“You can’t act with impunity. Be careful,” Biden said when a reporter asked what message he had intended to send.

On Sunday, Kirby said Biden “has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel. Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interests in Iraq, the president directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks.”

The Pentagon spokesman added: “As a matter of international law, the United States acted pursuant to its right of self-defense. The strikes were both necessary to address the threat and appropriately limited in scope.”

Advertisement

World & Nation

U.S. takes down Iran-linked news sites it accuses of spreading ‘disinformation’

FILE - This Monday, June 21, 2021 photo shows Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi during a news conference in Tehran, Iran. Iran said Tuesday, June 22, that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances. While there was no immediate acknowledgement of the seizures from American authorities, it comes amid the wider heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's now-tattered nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

World & Nation

U.S. takes down Iran-linked news sites it accuses of spreading ‘disinformation’

American authorities have taken down a range of Iran’s state-linked news websites they accuse of spreading “disinformation.”

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement