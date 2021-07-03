Undersea gas pipeline rupture causes flaming boil of water in Gulf of Mexico
Mexico’s state-owned oil company said Friday it suffered a rupture in an undersea gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico, sending flames boiling to the surface in Gulf waters.
Petroleos Mexicanos said it has dispatched fire control boats to pump more water over the flames.
Pemex, as the company is known, said nobody was injured in the incident in the offshore Ku-Maloob-Zaap field.
Crews tried but couldn’t stop Lava fire before it became California’s worst of 2021 so far
Crews tried but couldn’t stop Lava fire before it became California’s worst of 2021 so far
‘This fire stayed very small,’ said Adrienne Freeman, spokeswoman for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest about the Lava fire. ‘Until it didn’t.’
The leak near dawn Friday occurred about 150 yards from a drilling platform. The company said it had brought the gas leak under control about five hours later.
But the accident gave rise to the strange sight of roiling balls of flame boiling up from below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico.
It was unclear how much environmental damage the gas leak and oceanic fireball had caused.
Miyoko Sakashita, oceans program director for the Center for Biological Diversity, wrote that “the frightening footage of the Gulf of Mexico is showing the world that offshore drilling is dirty and dangerous.”
Sakashita added, “These horrific accidents will continue to harm the Gulf if we don’t end offshore drilling once and for all.”
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.