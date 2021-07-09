9 killed when skydiving plane crashes in Sweden
A small plane carrying skydivers crashed outside the Swedish town of Orebro on Thursday night, killing nine people, police said.
The dead included the pilot and eight passengers, police said.
Spokesperson Carl-Johan Linde of the Swedish Maritime Administration, which oversees air traffic, told broadcaster SVT that the crash must have occurred “in connection” with the plane’s takeoff.
The Swedish Accident Investigation Authority dispatched a team to the the accident site outside Orebro, which is about 100 miles west of Stockholm.
The Dagens Nyheter newspaper identified the plane as a single-engine propeller-driven De Havilland DHC-2 Beaver.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven wrote on Twitter that it was “with great sadness and dismay” that he heard about the crash, and he expressed his “deepest sympathy.”
No further details were available. Police scheduled a news conference for Friday.
