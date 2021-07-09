British police officer admits murdering woman in case that caused national outcry

A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose abduction and killing as she walked home from a friend’s house in South London caused a national outcry.

Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Everard, a marketing executive who went missing March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court on Friday, appearing by video link from the high-security Belmarsh prison.

A major police investigation was launched after Everhard’s disappearance. Her body was found a week later in woodland more than 50 miles southeast of London.

The search for Everard and news of her killing sparked protests over violence against women, with many women sharing experiences of being threatened, attacked or fearful of everyday violence when walking alone.

Advertisement

Police in the British capital came in for criticism after some women attending a vigil for Everard were detained for breaching coronavirus restrictions.

Couzens, 48, joined London’s Metropolitan Police — also known as Scotland Yard — in 2018 and had most recently served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command, an armed unit responsible for guarding Parliament and foreign embassies in the capital.

The police force has expressed shock and horror at his crime, but faces an investigation by the policing watchdog over how it handled an allegation of indecent exposure against Couzens days before Everard was abducted.