Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Afghan official says rockets hit near presidential palace

A man walks his sheep to a market for sale.
An Afghan man walks his sheep to a market for sale during the Eid al-Adha festival in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Tuesday.
(Rahmat Gul / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share
KABUL, Afghanistan —

At least three rockets hit near the presidential palace on Tuesday shortly before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha.

There were no injuries and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds, said Mirwais Stanikzai, spokesman for the interior minister.

No one immediately took responsibility for the rocket attack, which seemed more intended to unnerve than do damage. The palace is in the middle of a so-called Green Zone that is fortified with giant concrete blast walls and barbed wire, and streets near the palace have long been closed off.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN -- MAY 18, 2021: Laila Haidari tends to her flower garden at her cafe Taj Begum, a cafe in KabulOs shabby-chic Puli Surkh neighborhood, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

‘I definitely want to stay’: Afghan women grapple with prospect of life under the Taliban again

As the U.S. hastens to exit Afghanistan by Aug. 31, women fear a potential return to power by the Taliban and its harsh view of their role in society.

Advertisement

The barrage comes as the U.S. and NATO complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan, which has unnerved Afghans uncertain whether their war-ravaged country will fall deeper into chaos and violence. The withdrawal is more than 95% complete and the final U.S. soldier will be gone by Aug. 31, President Biden said in an address this month.

Abdullah Abdullah, the No. 2 official in the government, returned on Monday from the first high-level round of peace talks with the Taliban in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar. The two days of meetings aimed at jump-starting stalled talks ended with a promise for more high-level discussions.

Abdullah was at the palace at the time of the rocket attack. Those inside the palace, however, were far removed from where the rockets landed.

ARGHANDAB DISTRICT, AFGHANISTAN -- MAY 4, 2021: Sayed Muhammad, 40, from left, teaches Zulikha, 8, and Balanasta, 9, as children attend a co-ed madrasa D a religions school D run by Muhammad, on the road to Arghandab District, Afghanistan, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Arghandab, a district lush with fruit trees and famous for its pomegranates, peaches, mulberries (and marijuana), was recently liberated when government forces managed to claw back some of the gains Taliban fighters have made in the last six months around the districts surrounding Kandahar. The bridges into Arghandab that were destroyed in the fighting were patched together by makeshift HESCO barriers and gravel. An estimated 9,500 families displaced in the battles began to rush back. Residents returned to homes and property disfigured by all the physical impact of the fighting, ranging from gunfire to airstrikes. And hidden in the ground, in the walls, in the meadows, and sometimes in the kitchen, was a more hideous threat: mines. OWeOve never had such fighting in Arghandab. I remember combat in the time of the Soviets. It wasn't like this. Even when U.S. soldiers came there wasnOt as much damage as now,O said Mohammad Naeem, a 33-year-old farmer from the village of Babor, a few miles beyond a bridge on the Arghandab River. In the few weeks since he and his four brothers returned to repair their houses, they had already attended the funerals of more than a hundred people killed in mines. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES)

World & Nation

‘The Taliban will come ... 100%.’ As U.S. withdraws, Kandahar faces a takeover

As U.S. forces pull out from Afghanistan, the Taliban is in the ascendant — and threatening to retake the city that was its former spiritual capital.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement