Ford recalls about 775,000 Explorer vehicles

Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorers because of potential fractures in the rear suspension.

A seized cross-axis ball joint may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Affected vehicles may experience unusual handling or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes Explorer vehicles from 2013 through 2017, meaning about 676,200 vehicles in North America.

Ford said Friday that it was aware of six reports of injuries reportedly related to the issue in North America.