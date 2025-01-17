U.S. probes engine failure risk in more than 870,000 GM trucks

General Motors said in a statement that it was cooperating with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s examination.

U.S. auto safety regulators are probing General Motors Co. over concerns that more than 870,000 of its full-size pickup trucks and SUVs face the risk of engine failure.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a preliminary evaluation into possible issues with V8 engines in Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups, as well as the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs. Vehicles spanning model years 2019 through 2024 are included.

NHTSA said in documents posted on its website that engine failure could result in loss of power of the vehicle, “which may lead to an increased risk of a crash.” The agency has received complaints of 39 incidents, none of which led to injuries.

The complainants report a bearing failure that may result in either engine seizing or a connecting rod breaching the engine block. There are no signs of the defect before the engine fails, NHTSA said.

Welch writes for Bloomberg.