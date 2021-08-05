Advertisement
World & Nation

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft speaks with Canadian and American Coast Guardsmen
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Gen. Andrew Croft speaks with Canadian and American Coast Guardsmen.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — 

The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

