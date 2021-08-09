Advertisement
Cuomo’s top aide resigns as fallout from harassment report continues to build

Melissa DeRosa, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide
Melissa DeRosa, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide, listens as he speaks at a news conference in 2018.
(Mary Altaffer / Associated Press)
By MARINA VILLENEUVE
Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. — 

Melissa DeRosa, a fixture by Andrew Cuomo’s side for months during his coronavirus news conferences, resigned late Sunday on the heels of a report that found he sexually harassed 11 women, leaving the New York governor without his top aide as he faces the prospect of impeachment.

DeRosa, who had been one of Cuomo’s fiercest defenders and strategists, said in a statement sent to multiple new organizations that serving the people of New York had been “the greatest honor of my life.”

But she added that “personally, the past two years have been emotionally and mentally trying.”

She did not offer a more specific reason for her resignation.

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such talented and committed colleagues on behalf of our state,” she said.

DeRosa’s departure comes as Cuomo has dug in for the fight of his political life despite the threat of criminal investigations and widespread calls for his impeachment and resignation.

An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

A look at the harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The New York attorney general’s office released its report finding that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women.

Scores of Democrats, including President Biden, have urged him to leave office or face an impeachment battle he probably cannot win.

About two-thirds of state Assembly members have already said they favor an impeachment trial if he refuses to resign. Nearly all 63 members of the state Senate have called for Cuomo to step down or be removed.

More punishing news for the governor is expected Monday when an Assembly committee meets to discuss possible impeachment proceedings and “CBS This Morning” is scheduled to broadcast the first TV interview of an executive assistant who accused Cuomo of groping her breast.

In her first public interview in which she identified herself, Brittany Commisso told CBS and the Albany (N.Y.) Times-Union that what Cuomo did was a crime and that he “needs to be held accountable.”

A billboard urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign is seen near downtown on March 2, 2021 in Albany, New York.

News Analysis: Cuomo and Newsom, once pillars of the Democratic Party, now look for paths to survival

The two governors were once lauded for pandemic leadership but now are fighting for political survival.

Commisso has said Cuomo reached under her shirt and fondled her when they were alone in a room at the Executive Mansion last year and on another occasion rubbed her buttocks while they posed for a photo. She was the first woman to file a criminal complaint against Cuomo.

“He broke the law,” she said in an excerpt of an interview scheduled to be aired in full Monday.

Cuomo, who has denied touching any women inappropriately, has largely been holed up in the governor’s mansion since the release of a 168-page report written by two independent attorneys selected by the state attorney general to investigate his behavior.

His lawyers have attacked the credibility and motives of his accusers.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about the COVID-19 vaccine at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018.

Chris Cuomo hosts CNN show, but is silent on sex harassment charges against his brother

“Cuomo Prime Time” did not cover an investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the biggest news story of the day.

DeRosa, who often defended Cuomo when he faced public criticism, had been with the administration since 2013. She received the title “secretary to the governor” in 2017, and was probably the most recognizable face in the administration after Cuomo.

She appeared by his side in most of his news briefings and often fielded policy questions from reporters when the governor did not know enough details to answer.

DeRosa was mentioned 187 times in the attorney general’s report, which detailed the administration’s efforts to discredit some of his accusers.

The report described DeRosa as a central figure in his office’s retaliation against one of the women, Lindsey Boylan, after she became the first person to speak out publicly. The administration released internal memos showing that Boylan had herself been the subject of complaints about toxic workplace behavior.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021 in New York City. Cuomo has announced that Broadway will reopen on September 14, with some tickets going on sale beginning tomorrow.

Letters to the Editor: If Andrew Cuomo wants to survive, he should become a Republican

Republicans, including evangelical Christians, enthusiastically voted for Donald Trump. Why wouldn’t they embrace Andrew Cuomo?

The investigators’ report also revealed some tension between DeRosa and Cuomo: She told investigators she was so upset with the way Cuomo had handled a conversation with one of his accusers, former aide Charlotte Bennett, that she angrily got out of his car when it stopped at a traffic light.

“She told the governor, ‘I can’t believe that this happened. I can’t believe you put yourself in a situation where you would be having any version of this conversation,’” the report said.

The governor’s lawyers have promised what will likely be a drawn-out fight to stay in office, and few see him as willing to quit.

“My sense ... from what I’m hearing is he’s still looking for ways to fight this and get his side of the story out,” New York state Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs said in an interview with the Associated Press. But, he added, “I just think that he’s going to, at some point, see that the political support is just not anywhere near enough to even make an attempt worthwhile.”

Cuomo lawyer Rita Glavin told CNN on Saturday that he had no plans to resign.

She called the attorney general’s report “shoddy” and “biased” and “an ambush.”

Dozens of state lawmakers who were once hesitant to call for Cuomo’s resignation or impeachment told the AP in recent interviews that they were swayed by the heft of the report.

“I think the majority of us feel that the governor is not in a position to lead the state any longer, and that’s not a temporary position,” said Assembly member John McDonald, a Democrat whose district includes Albany, the state capital.

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would become the state's first woman governor if Gov. Andrew Cuomo is removed from office.

Kathy Hochul moves into the spotlight as scandal roils Andrew Cuomo’s tenure

With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo facing possible impeachment, she could become the state’s first female governor.

The Assembly’s judiciary committee planned to meet Monday to discuss when to conclude its months-long investigation into whether there are grounds to impeach Cuomo.

The investigation has focused on sexual harassment and misconduct, the administration’s past refusal to release how many nursing home residents died of COVID-19, the use of state resources for Cuomo’s $5-million book deal and efforts to prioritize coronavirus tests for the governor’s inner circle in spring 2020, when testing was scarce.

Some lawmakers want an impeachment vote in days, but committee members say the probe could wrap up in a month. State law requires at least 30 days between an Assembly impeachment vote and Senate impeachment trial.

Assembly member Amanda Septimo called for urgency, saying Cuomo was damaging the Democratic Party nationally.

Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, daughter of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, attends his State of the State address, in New York's One World Trade Center building on Jan. 9, 2017.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daughter shares her queer identity: ‘You are not alone’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s youngest daughter embraced her “queer identity” on Thursday and called on allies to speak up against homophobia.

“I’m willing to put money on how soon we see Cuomo’s face on an attack mailer somewhere in Ohio,” she said.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul would take over for Cuomo if a majority of the 150-member Assembly votes to impeach him.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Saturday that Cuomo could face misdemeanor charges if investigators substantiate Commisso’s complaint. At least five district attorneys have asked for materials from the attorney general’s inquiry to see if any of the allegations could result in criminal charges.

