‘Hate speech is everywhere on X.’ California Assembly Democrats leave Elon Musk’s platform en masse

President Trump, left, appears with White House advisor Elon Musk. The speaker of California’s Assembly said the vast majority of Democrats in the chamber will stop sharing information and interacting with constituents through their official government accounts on X, Musk’s social media platform.

At the urging of Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas (D-Hollister), most of the Democrats in the California Assembly are leaving the social media platform of billionaire Elon Musk, a loyalist of President Trump.

Rivas said Thursday that 58 of the Assembly’s 60 Democrats will stop, or have already stopped, sharing information and interacting with constituents through their official government accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rivas said the exodus was driven by concerns over the company’s failure to address a surge of misinformation, fake accounts, and racist, sexist and antisemitic posts.

“Hate speech is everywhere on X, the company has no accountability, and the flood of misinformation from fake accounts is just that — fake,” Rivas said in a statement. “I don’t think taxpayer resources should go to X.”

Rivas’ office characterized the exodus as one of the single largest departures of elected officials from X.

The Democrats’ decision follows Musk’s embrace of Trump and recent work to gut the federal workforce through his Department of Government Efficiency.

Some California lawmakers who have already left X faced criticism that they weren’t willing to engage with users who disagreed with their politics and policies.

Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) left X more than a year ago. He said at the time that he took a short break after Musk reactivated the account of Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, then discovered that he didn’t miss the platform “at all.”

San Diego-area Assemblymember Akilah Weber Pierson (D-La Mesa) and Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Hawthorne) have also abandoned their X accounts in recent months. McKinnor told her followers in a video in February that the platform had grown “very hateful, very mean” and was rife with misinformation.

In California’s other chamber, state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) left X last month, citing “escalating negative changes,” including an uptick in extremist content, spam posts and “bizarre changes to the algorithm,” which he said had affected engagement with posts about his work.

A Rivas spokesman said the departure was not a retreat from disagreement, but rather a decision to stop supporting a platform “overtaken by harmful disinformation, hate speech, antisemitism and racism, and that’s run by someone who is promoting this hateful rhetoric.”

His office said Democrats will continue to share information on other social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

“Democracy depends on impartial information, not the shifting whims of one billionaire,” Rivas said.

Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Winters), Rivas’ top lieutenant, said Musk is not investing in content moderation, leading to “rampant misinformation” that “endangers our friends and neighbors during emergencies.”

“It is irresponsible to continue to encourage our constituents to seek reliable public safety info on X,” Aguiar-Curry said.

California’s lawmakers are not deleting their accounts, so their old posts will remain available.

Rivas’ office said that’s due in part to prevent people from impersonating elected officials: If a user deletes their X account, the username can be claimed by someone else 30 days later.