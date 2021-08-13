Advertisement
27 people aboard Carnival cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
Associated Press
BELIZE CITY — 

Twenty-seven people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for the coronavirus just before the ship made a stop in Belize City this week, according to the Belize Tourism Board.

The positive cases were detected among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying more than 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the board said in a statement. The ship arrived Wednesday in Belize City.

All 27 people had been vaccinated, exhibited mild or no symptoms and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

The Washington Post reported that Carnival said it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line did not not give specific numbers. The ship left from Galveston, Texas, according to the Post.

Carnival is requiring passengers to be vaccinated, though there are exceptions for children and people with medical issues. The cruise line said in a statement Aug. 4 that passengers must wear a mask in certain indoor areas and, starting from Saturday, provide a negative coronavirus test within three days of embarkation for cruises.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website that it had investigated the Carnival Vista and that the ship remained under observation.

