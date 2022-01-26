Podcast: A comic and COVID walk into a cruise ship ...

On New Year’s Day, comedian Jen Murphy boarded a cruise ship out of Miami and got ready to perform for 1,800 people. She never did end up getting on that comedy stage, though. Instead, she ended up getting trapped in a COVID cruise quarantine.

Today, Murphy gives us a hilarious and intense look into why she got on a cruise ship in the middle of the pandemic in the first place and what she learned from it.

Advertisement

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: Comedian Jen Murphy

More reading:

Shame and fish filets: Diary of a comedian trapped in COVID cruise ship quarantine

Cruise passengers share what it’s like to be on a ship with COVID cases

Visit Jen Murphy’s website