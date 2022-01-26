Podcast: A comic and COVID walk into a cruise ship ...
Listen to this episode of The Times:
On New Year’s Day, comedian Jen Murphy boarded a cruise ship out of Miami and got ready to perform for 1,800 people. She never did end up getting on that comedy stage, though. Instead, she ended up getting trapped in a COVID cruise quarantine.
Today, Murphy gives us a hilarious and intense look into why she got on a cruise ship in the middle of the pandemic in the first place and what she learned from it.
Host: Gustavo Arellano
Guests: Comedian Jen Murphy
