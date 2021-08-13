Police look for a motive in Britain’s first mass shooting in a decade

Police investigating Britain’s first mass shooting in more than a decade — which left six dead, including the gunman — said Friday that the motive was unclear but that there were no immediate signs the crime was an act of terrorism or connected to right-wing groups.

Police identified the shooter as Jake Davison, 22, and said he had a gun license but revealed few other details. Witnesses told police that he used a pump-action shotgun in his rampage Thursday night, but police wouldn’t confirm what type of weapon it was or whether it was the one Davison was licensed to use.

Gun crimes are rare in Britain, where there are strict gun-control rules.

Shaun Sawyer, chief constable for Devon and Cornwall police, told reporters that officers responding to multiple emergency calls at 6:11 p.m. Thursday arrived six minutes later at an address in Plymouth’s Keyham neighborhood, where Davison had shot and killed a woman who lived there. Police are investigating whether Davison and the victim were related, he said.

Davison then left the house and immediately shot and killed a “very young girl” and her male relative who were outside, then shot and wounded two other people farther along the street. He went to a park where he shot another man, who died at the scene, and then a woman on a nearby street. She died later in the hospital, Sawyer said.

Davison shot himself before police arrived.

Sawyer said investigators are not sure what his motive was, but are not considering terrorism or any links to far-right groups, though they’re keeping an open mind.

“Let’s see what’s on his hard drive, let’s see what’s on his computer, let’s see what’s on social media,” Sawyer told reporters.

“We believe we have an incident that is domestically related that has spilled into the street and seen several people of Plymouth lose their lives in an extraordinarily tragic circumstance,” he added.

Davison was licensed to use a gun last year, but Sawyer said police were checking whether he had a license before then.

Britain’s last mass shooting was in 2010, when a taxi driver killed 12 people in Cumbria in northwest England before taking his own life.