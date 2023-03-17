Teen shoots his mom, then kills 2 police officers and himself in western Canada

A 16-year-old wounded his mother with a firearm and then killed two police officers before taking his own life in western Canada early Thursday, officials said.

A police official and a senior government official said the youth shot and wounded his mother in Edmonton, in the province of Alberta. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because neither was authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Earlier, Edmonton Police Chief Dale McFee said the two officers were fatally shot when they arrived at an apartment building on a domestic dispute call around 12:47 a.m. Thursday. He said there was no indication that the officers were able to return fire.

McFee said other officers sent to the apartment then found the youth dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He said the teenager and the wounded woman were related but did not say how or give the shooter’s age.

The chief said the woman was in a life-threatening condition when taken to a hospital but was later in serious but stable condition.

McFee identified the deceased officers as Travis Jordan, 35, who had been with the Edmonton force for 8½ years, and Brett Ryan, 30, an officer for 5½ years.

“I can’t tell you how devastated we are with their loss,” McFee said.

Ryan was remembered as a pillar of the community and a longtime youth league hockey referee.

Darcy Carter, with the Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Assn., said Ryan and his wife were expecting a child.

Ryan was a paramedic before he became a police officer and was passionate about his work in the police, Carter said. “That’s something that I’ll never forget … just his face lighting up when he talked about his job.”

Jordan was remembered for his kindness.

Jessica Shmigelsky said she was driving to work after a heavy spring snowfall in 2020 when Jordan pulled her over because her snow brush wasn’t working. But instead of giving her a ticket, he cleaned off her car, she said.

“He did his job, and he did more than what his job really entailed,” Shmigelsky said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted his condolences and support to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues.

“Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two ⁦‪Edmonton police‬⁩ officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality,” Trudeau wrote.

The officer killings are the first for the Edmonton Police Service since 2015, when Constable Daniel Woodall, a hate crimes investigator, was shot numerous times while using a battering ram to enter a residence. Another officer, Sgt. Jason Harley, was struck by a round that penetrated his body armor but survived.

Before that, Constable Ezio Faraone was shot to death while responding to an armed robbery in 1990.