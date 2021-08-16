Muslim American youth: How did September 11 impact you?
As we near the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, we’re trying to understand the lasting changes.
We want to hear from Muslim American youth born around 2001 about the impact that day and its aftermath have had on their lives.
You can contact The Times below and a reporter will get in touch. If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here.
