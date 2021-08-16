Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Muslim American youth: How did September 11 impact you?

Mourners place flowers and pictures at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum
Mourners place flowers and pictures at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in 2020 in New York.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Brittny MejiaStaff Writer 
Share

As we near the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, we’re trying to understand the lasting changes.

We want to hear from Muslim American youth born around 2001 about the impact that day and its aftermath have had on their lives.

You can contact The Times below and a reporter will get in touch. If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here.

Advertisement

World & Nation
Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2014. She writes narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement