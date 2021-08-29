Photos: Remains of U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan arrive in U.S.

President Biden went to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to meet with the families of U.S. service members killed in last week’s attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Then he witnessed what’s known as a dignified transfer, as flag-draped cases containing their remains were unloaded from the back of a cargo plane.

Five of the dead came from California. The rest hailed from Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

A Marine Corps team carries the remains of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden look on as a team carries the remains of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Biden watches as troops carry the remains of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

A Marine Corps carry team loads a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

A team places the remains of Marine Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, into a transfer vehicle. (Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)