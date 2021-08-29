Advertisement
Photos: Remains of U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan arrive in U.S.

Troops carry a flag-covered casket past President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attend as the remains of U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan arrive Sunday at Dover Air Force Base.
(Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images)
By Times staff
President Biden went to Dover Air Force Base on Sunday to meet with the families of U.S. service members killed in last week’s attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Then he witnessed what’s known as a dignified transfer, as flag-draped cases containing their remains were unloaded from the back of a cargo plane.

Five of the dead came from California. The rest hailed from Indiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

Marines carry a flag-covered case of remains.
A Marine Corps team carries the remains of Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

Troops carry a flag-covered case at Dover Air Force Base.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden look on as a team carries the remains of Marine Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Mo.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Biden watches with hand over heart as the body of a Marine is carried by.
President Biden watches as troops carry the remains of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, Calif.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

The body of a Marine is transferred into a vehicle.
A Marine Corps carry team loads a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

The body of a Marine is loaded into a vehicle.
A team places the remains of Marine Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas, into a transfer vehicle.
(Carolyn Kaster / Associated Press)

President Biden salutes and First Lady Jill Biden lifts her hand as they board on Air Force One.
President Biden returns a salute as he and First Lady Jill Biden depart Dover Air Force Base.
(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

