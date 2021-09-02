World & Nation

Photos: Severe flooding on East Coast from remnants of Hurricane Ida

Water sprays dramatically from a pump on a street outside a hardware store.
Water is pumped from a basement in Oakdale, Pa., after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through Wednesday.
(Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)
By TIMES WIRE SERVICES
The remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped historic rain over New York City, with at least nine deaths linked to flooding in the region as basement apartments suddenly filled with water and freeways and boulevards turned into rivers, submerging cars.

Water poured into subway tunnels as catastrophic flooding, which scientists have warned likely will be more common with man-made global warming, came to America’s largest city.

At least nine deaths were reported in New York City and New Jersey. A New York City police spokesperson says a total of eight people died when they became trapped in flooded basements.

Cars and trucks are stranded on a flooded highway
Highway 440 flooded in Jersey City, stranding hundreds of cars.
(Tayfun Coskun /Getty Images)
A person with an umbrella walks on a street in heavy rain.
A person makes their way through the rain in the Bronx, New York City.
(David Dee Delgado / Getty Images)
A person holds a bag over their head as they walk through waist-deep floodwater.
A person walks in floodwaters in Philadelphia.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
Parked cars are up to their windows in water.
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia.
(Matt Rourke / Associated Press)
A man sweeps water from a flooded room
Louis Dearani Jr. helps clean up after his family business, United Automatic Fire Sprinkler, was flooded in Woodland Park, N.J.
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
A worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York
A worker unblocks drains early Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.
(Ed Jones / AFP/Getty Images)
Waves are high near coastal homes.
Waves slam along the shore near high tide Thursday in Massachusetts.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
Times Photography Staff

