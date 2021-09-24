Photos: Activists hit the streets worldwide to demand action on climate change

Thousands of environmental activists staged a rally outside Germany’s parliament Friday, two days before the country holds a national election, to demand that politicians take stronger action to curb climate change.
The protest outside the Reichstag in Berlin was part of a string of rallies around the world, including Japan, Britain, Italy and India — amid warnings the planet faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in coming years.
While many of the protests were family affairs, activists in Britain blocked the country’s busiest ferry port Friday to highlight the climate situation.
