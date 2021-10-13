U.S. asks Tesla why it failed to file recall notices of its Autopilot driving system

U.S. highway safety investigators want to know why Tesla did not file recall paperwork when it updated its Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles.

In a letter post on the agency’s website Wednesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told the company that it must recall vehicles if an over-the-internet update addresses a safety defect.

“Any manufacturer issuing an over-the-air update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety is required to timely file an accompanying recall notice to NHTSA,” the agency said in a letter Tuesday to Eddie Gates, Tesla’s director of field quality.

The agency also ordered the company to provide information about its “Full Self-Driving” software that’s being tested on public roads with some owners.

Advertisement

The latest clash is another sign of escalating tensions between Tesla and the government agency that regulates partially automated driving systems.

In August the agency opened an investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot after receiving multiple reports of vehicles crashing into emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing that were stopped on highways.

A message was left early Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations department.

The NHTSA opened a formal investigation of Autopilot in August after a series of Tesla car crashes into parked emergency vehicles. The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles, almost everything that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. In the dozen crashes identified as part of the probe, 17 people were injured and one person was killed.

According to the agency, Tesla did an over-the-internet software update in late September that was intended to improve detection of emergency vehicle lights in low-light conditions. The agency says that Tesla is aware that federal law requires automakers to do a recall if they find out that vehicles or equipment have safety defects.

The agency asked for information about Tesla’s “Emergency Light Detection Update,” which was sent to certain vehicles “with the stated purpose of detecting flashing emergency vehicle lights in low light conditions and then responding to said detection with driver alerts and changes to the vehicle speed while Autopilot is engaged.”

The letter asks for a list of events that motivated the software update, as well as which vehicles it was sent to and whether the measures extend to Tesla’s entire fleet.

It also asks the company whether it intends to file recall documents. “If not, please furnish Tesla’s technical and/or legal basis for declining to do so,” the agency asks.

Tesla has to comply with the request by Nov. 1 or face court action and civil fines of more than $114 million, the agency wrote.