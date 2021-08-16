U.S. opens investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot after a series of crashes into parked emergency vehicles.

The investigation covers 765,000 vehicles — almost everything Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. Of the crashes identified by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as part of the investigation, 17 people were injured and one was killed.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the investigation Monday in a post on its website.

The agency says it has identified 11 crashes since 2018 in which Teslas on the Autopilot system or Traffic Aware Cruise Control have hit vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or cones warning of hazards.

The investigation covers Tesla’s entire current model lineup — the Models Y, X, S and 3 from the 2014 through 2021 model years.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which also has investigated some of the Tesla crashes, has recommended that the NHTSA and Tesla limit Autopilot’s use to areas where it can safely operate. The NTSB also recommended that the NHTSA require Tesla to have a better system to make sure drivers are paying attention.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not taken action on any of the recommendations. The National Transportation Safety Board has no enforcement powers and can only make recommendations to other federal agencies such as NHTSA.

The Tesla Autopilot system has frequently been misused by drivers, who have been caught driving drunk or even riding in the back seat while a car rolled down a California highway.

The agency has sent investigative teams to 31 crashes involving partially automated driver-assist systems since June 2016. Such systems can keep a vehicle centered in its lane and a safe distance from vehicles in front of it. Of those crashes, 25 involved Tesla Autopilot, in which 10 deaths were reported, according to data released by the agency.

Tesla and other manufacturers warn that drivers using the systems must be ready to intervene at all times. Teslas using the system have crashed into semis crossing in front of them, as well as stopped emergency vehicles and a roadway barrier.

A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its media relations office.

The crashes into emergency vehicles cited by the NHTSA began Jan. 22, 2018, in Culver City when a Tesla using Autopilot struck a firetruck that was parked partially in the travel lanes with its lights flashing. Crews were handling another crash at the time.

Since then, the agency said there were crashes in Laguna Beach; Norwalk, Conn.; Cloverdale, Ind.; West Bridgewater, Mass.; Cochise County, Arizona; Charlotte, N.C.; Montgomery County, Texas; Lansing, Mich.; and Miami.

“The investigation will assess the technologies and methods used to monitor, assist and enforce the driver’s engagement with the dynamic driving task during Autopilot operation,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its investigation documents.

In addition, the probe will cover object- and event-detection by the system, as well as where it is allowed to operate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it will examine “contributing circumstances” to the crashes, as well as similar crashes.

An investigation could lead to a recall or other enforcement action by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“NHTSA reminds the public that no commercially available motor vehicles today are capable of driving themselves,” the agency said in a statement. “Every available vehicle requires a human driver to be in control at all times, and all state laws hold human drivers responsible for operation of their vehicles.”

The agency said it has “robust enforcement tools” to protect the public and investigate potential safety issues, and it will act when it finds evidence “of noncompliance or an unreasonable risk to safety.”

In June, the agency ordered all automakers to report any crashes involving fully autonomous vehicles or partially automated driver-assist systems.

The measures show that the agency has started to take a tougher stance on automated vehicle safety than in the past. It has been reluctant to issue any regulations of the new technology for fear of hampering adoption of the potentially life-saving systems.

Tesla shares fell 2% before the opening bell.