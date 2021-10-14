Suspect in Norway bow-and-arrow killings showed signs of radicalization

A Danish man in custody on suspicion of a bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded two others in a small Norwegian town is a Muslim convert who had previously been flagged as having been radicalized, police said Thursday.

“There earlier had been worries of the man having been radicalized,” police official Ole B. Saeverud told a news conference.

The dead were four women and one man between the ages of 50 and 70, Saeverud said.

The 37-year-old suspect is believed to have shot at people in a number of locations in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday evening. Several of the victims were in a supermarket, police said.

Norwegian news agency NTB cited police as saying the suspect also used other weapons.

There was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant in connection with the arrest, police said, offering no further details.

Both the injured victims — one of them an off-duty police officer who was inside the store — are in intensive care. Their condition was not immediately known.

Police said officers responding to the incident were also shot at with arrows.

The suspect is being held on preliminary charges, which is a step short of formal charges. Police believe he acted alone.

Police were alerted to the attack about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and arrested the suspect about 30 minutes later.

Police spokesman Oeyvind Aas said that “we will return to a more detailed description of the course of events when we have a better overview of what happened.”

He added: “It goes without saying that this is a very serious and extensive situation, and it naturally affects Kongsberg and those who live here.”

Norwegian Prime Minister-designate Jonas Gahr Stoere, who is expected to take office later Thursday, called the attack “horrific.”

“This is unreal. But the reality is that five people have been killed, many are injured and many are in shock ,” Gahr Stoere told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Thursday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter that he was “shocked and saddened by the tragic news coming from Norway.”

Town officials said the main church was open to anyone in need of support.

Kongsberg, a small town of some 26,000 inhabitants, is about 41 miles southwest of Oslo.

Ten years ago, Norway was shaken by the terrorist rampage of a white supremacist who methodically hunted down and killed dozens of young people attending a political conference on Utoya island, near Oslo.