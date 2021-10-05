330,000 children have been the victims of church sex abuse in France, report says

A major French report released Tuesday found that an estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within the Roman Catholic Church in France over the last 70 years, in the country’s first major reckoning with the problem.

The figure includes abuses committed by some 3,000 priests and other people involved in the church — wrongdoing that Catholic authorities covered up over decades in a “systemic manner,” according to the president of the commission that issued the report, Jean-Marc Sauve.

The head of the French bishops conference asked forgiveness from the victims. The group is meeting Tuesday to discuss next steps.

The commission urged the church to take strong action, denouncing “faults” and “silence.” It also called on the French state to help compensate the victims, notably in cases that are too old to prosecute in the courts.

About 80% of the victims were boys.

“The consequences are very serious,” Sauve said. “About 60% of men and women who were sexually abused encounter major problems in their romantic or sexual life.”

The 2,500-page document prepared by an independent commission comes as the Catholic Church in France, as in other countries, seeks to face up to shameful secrets that were long covered up.

Victims welcomed the report as long overdue.

Olivier Savignac, head of the victims association Parler et Revivre (Speak Out and Live Again), who contributed to the investigation, told the Associated Press that the high ratio of victims per abuser is particularly “terrifying for French society, for the Catholic Church.”

He assailed the church for treating such cases as anomalies as opposed to a collective horror. He described being abused at age 13 by the director of a Catholic vacation camp in the south of France, who was also accused of assaulting several other boys.

“I perceived this priest as someone who was good, a caring person who would not harm me,” Savignac said. “But it was when I found myself on that bed half-naked and he was touching me that I realized something was wrong. ... It’s like a growing cyst, it’s like gangrene inside the victim’s body and the victim’s psyche.”

The commission worked for two and a half years, listening to victims and witnesses and studying church, court, police and press archives starting from the 1950s. A hotline launched at the beginning of the probe received 6,500 calls from alleged victims or people who said they knew a victim.

Sauve denounced the church’s attitude until the beginning of the 2000s as “a deep, cruel indifference toward victims.” They were “not believed or not heard” and sometimes suspected of being “in part responsible” for what happened, he said.

The report says an estimated 3,000 child abusers — two-thirds of them priests — worked in the church during that period. Sauve said the overall figure of victims includes an estimated 216,000 people abused by priests and other clerics.

“Sometimes church officials did not denounce [sex abuses] and even exposed children to risks by putting them in contact with predators,” Sauve said. “We consider ... the church has a debt toward victims.”

The president of the Conference of Bishops of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said that “we are appalled” at the conclusions of the report.

“I wish on that day to ask for pardon, pardon [from] each of you,” he told the victims.

Sauve said 22 alleged crimes that can still be pursued have been forwarded to prosecutors. More than 40 cases that are too old to be prosecuted but involve alleged perpetrators who are still alive have been forwarded to church officials.

The commission issued 45 recommendations for how to prevent abuse. These include training priests and other clerics, revising canon law — the legal code the Vatican uses to govern the church — and developing policies to recognize and compensate victims, Sauve said.

The report comes after a scandal surrounding now-defrocked priest Bernard Preynat rocked the French Catholic Church. Last year, Preynat was convicted of sexually abusing minors and given a five-year prison sentence. He acknowledged abusing more than 75 boys over decades.

One of Preynat’s victims, Francois Devaux, head of the victims group La Parole Liberee (“The Liberated Word”), told the AP that “with this report, the French church for the first time is going to the root of this systemic problem. The deviant institution must reform itself.”

He said the number of victims tallied by the report was “a minimum,” adding that “some victims did not dare to speak out or trust the commission.”

The Preynat case led to the resignation last year of the former archbishop of Lyon, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, who has been accused of failing to report the abuses to civil authorities when he learned about them in the 2010s. France’s highest court ruled earlier this year that Barbarin did not cover up the case.

French archbishops, in a message to parishioners read during Sunday Mass across the country, said the publication of the report would be “a test of truth and a tough and serious moment.”

“We will receive and study these conclusions to adapt our actions,” the message said. “The fight against pedophilia concerns all of us. ... Our support and our prayers will keep going toward all the people who have been abused within the church.”

In May 2019, Pope Francis issued a groundbreaking new church law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities.

In June, Francis swiftly rejected an offer from Cardinal Reinhard Marx, one of Germany’s most prominent clerics and a close papal advisor, to resign as archbishop of Munich and Freising over the church’s mishandling of abuse cases.

But the pope said a process of reform was necessary and every bishop must take responsibility for the “catastrophe” of the crisis.